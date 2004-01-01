Transfer rumours: Chelsea discuss shock Ronaldo deal; Barcelona's De Jong deadline

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with agent Jorge Mendes this week to discuss several potential transfers, and the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Stamford Bridge was discussed.

However, Manchester United intend to keep their striker, who is a key part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the 2022/23 season. Roma and Sporting CP have also recently been linked with a move for the Portugal superstar.

Juventus have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the possible signing of Neymar. The French champions have floated the idea of parting ways with the Brazil forward, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the situations.

Elsewhere at Juventus, they could announce the re-signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer in the coming days, while they are also hopeful that Angel Di Maria will accept their contract offer. The versatile Argentine hailed Juve as 'the biggest club in Italy' earlier this week.

Barcelona want to close the sale of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United before Thursday when Spanish clubs close their accounts for the financial year. There is fresh optimism that a deal can be completed with the Red Devils ready to offer €80m up front for the Dutchman.

Arsenal will make a new approach for winger Raphinha in the coming days and the Gunners are confident of beating Barcelona to his signature.

Meanwhile, rivals Tottenham are ready to admit defeat in the race for the Leeds talisman and will now focus their energies on signing Richarlison from Everton, with Harry Winks and Lucas Moura potentially heading the other way.

Spurs are also likely to complete the signing of Djed Spence in the near future after Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder admitted that he expects a deal to go through.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been in contact with Raheem Sterling to reaffirm the Blues' transfer interest, while they are also ready to make another run at Ousmane Dembele with Barcelona contemplating whether to withdraw their contract offer to the Frenchman.

Gareth Bale has confirmed that his next club will be MLS side LAFC, snubbing the chance to sign for hometown club Cardiff City.

While Atletico Madrid have offered Joao Felix to PSG and Manchester City, they are also expecting Manchester United to submit a bid for the Portuguese forward.

Newcastle's deal to sign Sven Botman is edging closer and he could be unveiled as the Magpies' newest player in the next few days.

Milan, who were also in the race for Botman, have now turned their attentions to Clement Lenglet, who is a target for Tottenham, Marseille and Sevilla.