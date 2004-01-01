Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye De Ligt, PSG in talks for Ndombele

Chelsea have been alerted to the possibility of signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer, with Juventus willing to take a £12m loss on their investment in the player and sell him for £55m. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde, but De Ligt could be surprise alternative to the Sevilla man.

Sticking with the Stamford Bridge club, reports in Spain claim that Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Marcos Alonso. The wing-back has been a key player for the Blues since Ben Chilwell's serious knee injury.

Talks are ongoing between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain over a proposed return to Ligue 1 for Tanguy Ndombele. The deal being discussed is said to be a loan, and Spurs are only willing to accept if PSG cover 100% of the player's wages.

West Ham are said to be pondering an ambitious bid for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Toffees would reportedly need around £60m in order to let their star forward leave any time soon.

Now onto Newcastle, where the transfer rumours never really end. The Magpies have been linked with moves for Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car (by 90min) and Burnley's James Tarkowski after the Diego Carlos transfer hit a snag. The former has interested fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and West Ham in the past and is available on a potential loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Along with a defender, Newcastle have also been lining up a move for another striker to add to their ranks. Atalanta's Duvan Zapata is the latest name to be linked, with the Magpies said to be interested in a loan move for the forward.

Burnley are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey. The Turf Moor side are keen to loan the Welsh international until the end of the season.

Onto another Juve midfielder, Aston Villa are interested in making a surprise move for Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour since Max Allegri returned to Turin and Steven Gerrard sees him as perfect competition for Douglas Luiz in the middle of the park.

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Julian Alvarez earlier this month. The River Plate starlet now looks all but set to replace Sergio Aguero at their city rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal's talks over a Dusan Vlahovic have reached a 'stalemate' according to reports. The club are no closer to agreeing a deal to bring the talented striker to the Emirates Stadium, and they now have just one week to agree on terms.

And finally, Real Madrid are the latest club to declare an interest in Jude Bellingham. Reports in Spain suggest that Los Blancos are tracking the progress of the midfielder ahead of any potential bid this summer.