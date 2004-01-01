Transfer rumours: Chelsea join Lewandowski race; Bayern interested in Dembele

Chelsea are considering joining Barcelona in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, whose Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of next season.

Bayern could be bringing a forward in this transfer window. They have been credited with an interest in Ousmane Dembele who will become a free agent next month.

Real Madrid have finally agreed a five-year deal with Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman set to link up with Los Blancos when his PSG deal runs out at the end of the season.

One team who won't be signing Mbappe is Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming that the Reds can't afford to bring him in.

Manchester United are in talks to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of. He should cost them around £35m.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old Brazilian winger Marquinhos for around €3.5m. The exciting talent currently plies his trade for Sao Paulo.

However, Arsenal's squad is also set to get lighter with Konstantinos Mavropanos expected to make his loan move to Stuttgart permanent in the summer.

Manchester City are willing to let Ilkay Gundogan leave the club in the summer. The German is another player out of contract at the end of next season and City would prefer not to lose him on a free.

Gareth Bale's agent has refused to confirm whether the Welshman will retire in the summer when he leaves Real Madrid.

Tottenham are expected to welcome Tanguy Ndombele back into the fold this summer. The Frenchman has spent the second half of the season on loan from Lyon but the Ligue 1 side do not intend to sign him permanently.

In the women's game Man City defender Lucy Bronze is weighing up a move to the NWSL. Again, her contract is up in the summer.

In another blow to City, Georgia Stanway has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich on a two-year deal.