Transfer rumours: Chelsea monitoring Salah, Pogba willing to stay at Man Utd

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah's situation at Liverpool. The winger has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to agree terms on an extension.

Thomas Tuchel could be forced to sell midfielder Jorginho this summer. The Italian has 18 months left on his contract and his agents have been speaking with Juventus, who believe they can lure him back to Serie A at the end of the season.

The Blues also haven't forgotten about Southampton right-back Tino Livramento and are keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in the near future. Their commitment to Livramento has been behind their refusal to sanction a permanent signing at right-back this month.

Paul Pogba is willing to stay at Manchester United beyond the current season if Ralf Rangnick remains in charge. The midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, has been impressed with Rangnick and believes he is the right man for the club.

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Pogba, instead pursuing Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been hit with a price tag of between €80m-€100m.

United's biggest threat to keeping Pogba is Paris Saint-Germain, who have made him their top target for the summer window. Their desire to sign Pogba is so great that it is impacting their deal to pick up Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham, who they do not want beyond this summer as they feel Pogba is better.

Spurs hope to offload Ndombele to make room for another midfielder in the squad. They are pursuing Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur, who is also on Aston Villa's radar, but Juve are not keen on the loan deal which has been proposed.

The Italian side have also fielded a number of offers for Aaron Ramsey, but the Welshman has rejected the chance to leave Turin. Burnley, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Wolves were all knocked back.

Another player tipped to leave Juventus is Alvaro Morata. Barcelona are pushing hard to sign him, but both Arsenal and Tottenham have since joined the race for his signature and hope to convince parent side Atletico Madrid to sell.

Atletico have reached out to the representatives of Aston Villa's Matty Cash, who they see as the ideal long-term replacement for Kieran Tripper. Daniel Wass has already joined Atleti this month but their pursuit of Cash has started too.

Diego Simeone's side have fielded a call from Liverpool for forward Matheus Cunha. Jurgen Klopp actually wanted Cunha over Porto's Luis Diaz, who is set to move to Anfield for an initial £37.5m before the end of the window.

Donny van de Beek will be allowed to choose his preferred loan destination after Manchester United agreed terms with three sides. Crystal Palace are in the mix, but another Premier League side and a team in mainland Europe have also had bids accepted.

Everton are bracing themselves for significant interest in striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all discussed the Englishman this month.