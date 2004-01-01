Transfer rumours: Chelsea open to Lukaku exit; Nunez to snub Man Utd

Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku they are happy for him to return to Inter on loan this summer, provided the finances of the deal are right - but the Nerazzurri are sceptical that an agreement can be completed.

Liverpool are leading the race for Darwin Nunez and it is unlikely that Manchester United will be able to wrestle him away from Anfield. The Uruguayan does not want to join United as they cannot offer him Champions League football.

Man Utd are said to have submitted an offer worth an initial €60m for Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona currently considering the terms.

Man City are ready to submit their opening bid for Leeds United star man Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder is not pushing for a move away from Elland Road but could be tempted by a switch to the Premier League champions.

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma this summer and the Hammers are keen to recoup the £30m they paid for the Algeria international.

Leicester City will have to fend off interest in young defender Wesley Fofana this summer. Both Man Utd and Chelsea are looking to sign the Foxes man.

Southampton are closing in on their first transfer of the summer, with Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu edging closer to a move to St Mary's.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund this summer. BVB have signed two centre-backs recently - Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck - opening the door for the Switzerland international to depart.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week Harry Symeou steps in for Scott and the trio discuss the futures of Bukayo Saka, Rafael Leao, Romelu Lukaku, Kalvin Phillips, Youri Tielemans, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and more.

Inter will not be selling Man Utd and Spurs target Alessandro Bastoni this summer, according to the player's agent.

Juventus are leaning towards not making a move for Jesse Lingard this summer, despite initially being interested in signing the midfielder on a free transfer.

PSV star Ibrahim Sangare is eager on a Premier League move. Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle are all monitoring the Ivory Coast midfielder's situation.