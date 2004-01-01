Transfer rumours: Chelsea step up Nkunku interest; Spurs & Man Utd eye Bastoni

Chelsea believe they can convince Christopher Nkunku to abandon fresh contract talks with RB Leipzig and consider a move to Stamford Bridge instead. The France international recently won the Bundesliga's Player of the Season award.

Tottenham and Manchester United both have a keen interest in Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni. The left-footed centre-back was part of Italy's Euro 2020 winning squad, while it's believed that the Nerazzurri need to make €60m profit in the transfer market this summer.

Elsewhere at Spurs, Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract in north London as he is a big believer in Antonio Conte and his project.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Neymar if they receive a suitable offer this summer after an underwhelming five years in the French capital, though they may struggle to find a buyer.

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni after the midfielder snubbed moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG. However, Los Blancos still need to agree a fee with Monaco.

Arsenal remain intent on bringing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium, though missing out on Champions League football means they probably won't have the requisite funds to complete a deal this summer.

Meanwhile, Gunners target Tammy Abraham has said that while he is happy at Roma, a move back to the Premier League is still a possibility in the future. Alvaro Morata is also on Arsenal's radar.

Barcelona met with the representatives of highly-rated Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka earlier this week, with the 18-year-old expected to leave the West Midlands.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to leave Liverpool this summer. West Ham and Aston Villa are weighing up moves for the England midfielder.

Incoming Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is in the headlines after scoring six goals in a game for River Plate. He will join up with the Premier League champions this summer, but will not head out on loan again.

Newcastle will make another approach for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos after a January move fell through, while Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi is also of interest.