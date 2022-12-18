Transfer rumours: Chelsea & Tottenham want Dembele; Amrabat prefers Liverpool

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the sides interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, whose current contract contains a €50m release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Erik ten Hag is keen for Manchester United to reunite with Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who stood out at the World Cup for Ghana. (The Telegraph)

Ten Hag has also spoken with Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has confirmed his interest in moving to Man Utd. (Manchester Evening News)

Leaving United could be right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be the subject of a loan bid from West Ham in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat would prefer to join Liverpool in the January transfer window, despite Tottenham also looking to recruit the Fiorentina star. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham are keen on Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro but could see their efforts to sign him thwarted by Manchester City's €20m buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing €50m bids for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who spent time in the Gunners' academy earlier in his career, once the January transfer window opens. (Calciomercatoweb)

Chelsea are looking to bolster in attack in January and have been offered the chance to sign Memphis Depay, Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix, (Evening Standard)

The Blues are also among the suitors for Athletico Paranaense midfielder Vitor Roque, with the 17-year-old also attracting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (AS)

Juventus will ramp up their efforts to retain impending free agent Adrien Rabiot amid concerns that Paul Pogba's injury recovery could take significantly longer than expected. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are keen to rival Juventus in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who is expected to be made available for transfer once Konrad Laimer's arrival at the club is confirmed. (Calciomercato)