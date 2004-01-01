Transfer rumours: Diaz deal could open Minamino door, Spurs turn to Amrabat

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz, accelerating their pursuit of the Colombian star in order to beat Tottenham to the transfer this month. The Reds are set to pay €45m (£37.5m) up front and up to €15m (£12.5m) in add-ons.

The anticipated arrival of Diaz could see Liverpool become willing to part ways with Takumi Minamino, who has so far been the subject of rejected approaches from Leeds, Monaco and others.

Spurs had already missed out on signing Adama Traore, who is now set to re-join boyhood club Barcelona instead. That deal will take the shape of an initial loan with an option to buy for £25m plus add-ons. The Catalans are also expected to cover the winger’s full wages.

One player who could end up at Spurs is Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Moroccan midfielder is expected to be the subject of a loan bid with €16m option to buy.

Still with Spurs, record signing Tanguy Ndombele is potentially head on loan to PSG. 90min understands the club is confident that a deal for the Frenchman to finish the season in his homeland and reunite with Mauricio Pochettino will be struck before the deadline.

Back to Liverpool and 90min understands that the Reds are hoping to wrap up an agreement for Portugal-born Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, who is out of contract in the summer. Southampton have given up their own hopes and have turned to Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin.

Aston Villa have no intention of selling Arsenal target Douglas Luiz and are instead planning new contract talks with the Brazilian midfielder. The clubs have already done business this week when Calum Chambers made an unexpected switch to Villa Park on Thursday.

Crystal Palace are still pushing for a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman’s camp is also pushing from the inside in the hope that a transfer this month will result in better playing time. But United remain reluctant and are standing firm.

Aston Villa, Leicester and Everton are three club being linked with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in the final days of the transfer window after a proposed loan to Newcastle fell apart. Further talks with the Magpies had been planned, although the player is not entirely convinced.

Elsewhere, Wolves could keep hold of Ruben Neves until the summer. They have long been open to selling the Portuguese midfielder for the right price but no bids have materialised. Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the clubs most heavily linked.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, whose arrival for just under $7m (£5m) could allow Bernd Leno to leave.

Newcastle remain confident of finalising a deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. However, Aston Villa veteran Ashley Young is rumoured to have turned down an approach from St James’ Park in favour of staying put for at least the rest of the season.

West Ham, Everton, Leeds and Wolves have all been credited with interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who is midway through a season-long loan at Southampton. The Saints themselves are keen on a potential £25m permanent transfer that would be a club record.

West Ham are also linked with Blackburn and Chile star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Burnley are hoping to seal a £12m move for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst as a replacement for Chris Wood. The Clarets were also in the market for Reading front-man Andy Carroll, but he is now set to join West Brom instead.

Cody Gakpo, who has this week been linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, has signed a new contract with current club PSV Eindhoven, pledging his immediate future to the Dutch side.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to land Red Bull Salzburg prodigy Karim Adeyemi in the summer, but right now the German side could lose right-back Thomas Meunier, who is said to be a loan target for Barcelona.

