Transfer rumours: Guardiola's new City deal, Ten Hag targets Ward-Prowse

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants James Ward-Prowse to bolster his midfield, though he'll face competition from Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Man City are confident manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd to return to Real Madrid this summer. The 37-year-old has been United's best player this season but they are set to fall short in the Champions League race.

Chelsea fear the club's ownership crisis could see Mason Mount lured away from Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool and Man City among those monitoring the situation. Reece James is also expected to be targeted by rival teams this summer.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says he is not getting carried away by speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Kalvin Phillips is set to switch agents which could land him an exit from Leeds, with Man Utd linked heavily with the England midfielder.

Ousmane Dembele could land a £270,000-a-week contract if he decides to leave Barcelona for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Crystal Palace are close to signing Lens and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who is enjoying his second season in France's top flight.

Wolves remain open to selling Ruben Neves, with new strikers and midfielders on the wanted list at Molineux.

Everton are lining up a deal for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, though any such deal may be dictated by the relegation battle this season.