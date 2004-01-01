Transfer rumours: Haaland meets Xavi, Barça want Neves

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has met with Barcelona manager Xavi after the former midfielder flew out to Germany in a bid to win the young star over.

Barcelona are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Barça signed Adama Traore from the Wanderers in January and could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the Portugal international.

Roman Abramovich has received serious offers of £3bn as he looks to sell Chelsea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Timo Werner is planning showdown talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as he seeks assurances over his future.

Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and hopes to join a club in Spain.

Tottenham are preparing a contract offer of £100,000 a week for Inter defender Stefan de Vrij.

Jude Bellingham has decided to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season, having attracted suitors with excellent performances in Germany and Europe.

Leeds hope new boss Jesse Marsch's previous working relationship with Brenden Aaronson will help them sign the United States midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg.

Clubs are circling Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison as uncertainty over their Premier League status continues at Everton.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin blasted Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for trying to resurrect the Super League "in the middle of a war".

Inter are lining up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, which could aid Manchester City's pursuit of Lautaro Martinez.

AC Milan have reached a verbal agreement to sign Lille defender Sven Botman. The Dutchman was heavily linked with Newcastle during the January transfer window.

PSG director Leonardo has insisted the club's chances of keeping Kylian Mbappe - expected to join Real Madrid sooner rather than later - are not purely based on money.

Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash as Diego Simeone targets a new right back following Kieran Trippier's departure.

