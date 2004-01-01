Transfer rumours: Inter return for Lukaku, Man Utd eyeing Abraham

Inter are ready to help end Romelu Lukaku's nightmare return to Chelsea, but the San Siro club are only expected to make a loan bid for the striker they sold for nearly £100m last summer.

Manchester United have added Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham to the long list of strikers that they are keeping a close eye on. They are also closely watching Benfica and Uruguay star Darwin Nunez, though recognise the market will be trickier to muscle their way into without Champions League football.

Elsewhere on Man Utd's radar is Harry Kane, and the Red Devils are willing to send Anthony Martial to Tottenham as a makeweight to help seal a deal.

Arsenal have turned their attentions to signing Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus, believing that a deal to bring the Argentine to the Emirates Stadium will be cheaper than pursuing their other targets.

One other striker that Arsenal have been watching is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could leave Everton in the summer after they posted record financial losses. Richarlison is also believed to be on the chopping block to help raise funds.

Bayern Munich and Man Utd have joined the race to sign highly-rated PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal in recent weeks.

A former PSV prodigy who has already left the club to head to England is Steven Bergwijn, who has admitted that he could leave Tottenham this summer due to a lack of game time.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante knocked back an approach from Paris Saint-Germain back in January, with the Frenchman committed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is continuing to put off suitors due to his lofty wage demands - PSG had been credited with an interest earlier this season, while Milan are now also having second thoughts over a potential move.

Kalvin Phillips has told Leeds that he is ready to sign a new contract at Elland Road, snubbing interest from Man Utd, West Ham and Aston Villa.