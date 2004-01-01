Transfer rumours: Juventus' huge Salah offer, Rice price tag

Juventus are preparing a huge financial package in an attempt to lure Mohamed Salah to the club when his Liverpool contract expires in June 2023. The Bianconeri are thought to be willing to offer the Egyptian a four-year deal worth £10m per season.

The Old Lady are also in the headlines in relation to Chelsea's Italy international Jorginho, whose outspoken agent has once again hinted at a possible return to Serie A and a move to Juve.

West Ham star Declan Rice could be seen as a possible replacement at Stamford Bridge, but the Hammers will demand a whopping £150m for the 23-year-old's services. Manchester United are also interested.

Real Madrid are set for something of a squad overhaul this summer, with as many as eight players potentially on the chopping board. Those names include attackers Eden Hazard and Isco, left-back Marcelo and striker Luka Jovic.

One man who could be coming through the door at the Bernabeu is Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who Los Blancos are apparently keen to bring in in the upcoming transfer window. However, Bayern are unlikely to let him go after just one season in Bavaria.

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has admitted he is aware of Bayern's interest in him, with his father and agent "dealing with it".

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson remains one of Newcastle's top priority signings, and he could be replaced by West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone at Old Trafford.

Arsenal approached Benfica hotshot Darwin Nunez and looked into signing Lille frontman Jonathan David in their desperate search for a striker back in January.

Young Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes has emerged as a target for Man City, who are on the lookout for a replacement for Fernandinho whose future is unclear.

Leeds are set to offer Kalvin Phillips a mammoth new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. The Midlands club have recently been linked with a £60m move for the England international.

However, the Whites' initial contract offer to talismanic winger Raphinha has been rejected amid interest from the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Atletico Madrid have tabled an offer for Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto, with discussions at an early stage.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on young Aston Villa forward Carney Chukwuemeka, who they hope could emulate the success of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in the Bundesliga.

Newcastle could test Bournemouth's resolve with a £12m bid for 23-year-old centre-back Lloyd Kelly.