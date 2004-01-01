Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his forward line with the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. A bid close to £50m may be needed to prise him away from the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United could walk away from their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after growing increasingly frustrated with the continued delays in negotiations.

Barcelona have been pushing the Dutchman towards Chelsea during their negotiations for left-back Marcos Alonso and believe the Blues would be prepared to offer more money to finally get a deal over the line.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ready to increase his offer for Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana towards the £70m mark. A player plus cash swap deal has also been mooted, though Ruben Loftus-Cheek has no interest in being used to facilitate a transfer.

Real Madrid are ready to rival Chelsea and Manchester United for the signing of RB Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko, while they also hold interest in Nice forward Amine Gouiri.

Corinthians could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a surprise escape route out of Manchester United after president Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted he wants to do a deal.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray in a deal worth between £5m and £6m.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has played down speculation linking Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a return to the club.

Tottenham are edging closer to the signature of Udinese defender Destiny Udogie, but still face competition for his signature from Brighton.

Spurs also want to sign midfielder Leandro Paredes from PSG with Japhet Tanganga mooted as a possible makeweight.

Juventus are also believed to be chasing, despite manager Max Allegri distancing the club from a move, while personal terms have been agreed with West Ham target Filip Kostic.

Everton are closing in on the signing of Amadou Onana from Lille in a deal worth €40m. The Belgian midfielder has also been on West Ham's radar.

Fulham are in talks with Corinthians over bringing former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian back to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and Leicester are competing for the signature of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

Charles De Ketelaere's agent says West Ham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Barcelona all showed interest in his client before he decided to join AC Milan.

