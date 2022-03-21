Transfer rumours: Liverpool & Arsenal chase Gakpo, Juventus eye Gallagher

Real Madrid may not be able to secure huge deals for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in one summer, but could also look at trying to engineer an option on a 2023 transfer for the latter. However, his widely reported €75m release clause is due to expire at the end of April.

Manchester City are thought to no longer consider themselves favourites to sign Haaland in their ongoing pursuit for a new striker.

Uncertainty continues regarding Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea. There are fresh suggestions he again wants to leave the club in summer, despite what appeared to be a happy ‘homecoming’ of sorts less than a year ago. Barcelona and former club Inter have recently been linked.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have accelerated their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo after the Dutch club agreed to sell him for a suitable offer in summer during a successful recent contract renewal.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has cast further doubt over Paulo Dybala’s future at the club, admitting he doesn’t know if the Argentine will be in Turin next season. His contract expires in June and no agreement to renew has been reached since it was rumoured the goalposts were moved.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has earned a place in the England squad this season after impressing for Crystal Palace on loan.

Real Madrid could make an approach to sign Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella at the behest of Carlo Ancelotti. Should the Italy international make that switch, it could threaten Toni Kroos’ place.

Bayern Munich have made an early €25m offer for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but remain €10m short of the asking price. Gravenberch was also scouted by Manchester United last week during the Champions League match against Benfica.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as an alternative back-up for David de Gea should they miss out on re-signing former academy Sam Johnstone. Dean Henderson could be sold and Lee Grant is soon out of contract.

Aston Villa have been described as ‘frontrunners’ for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and would even offer to pay the sizeable £60m asking price for the England international.

However, Villa could still face competition in their efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona due to ongoing potential rival interest from Arsenal. It has previously been suggested that Villa plan to wait until May before deciding what action to take.