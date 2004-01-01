Transfer rumours: Liverpool considered Son; Torres talks planned

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool. The Senegalese forward is expected to confirm his desire to leave in the coming days and could be available for under £40m.

Liverpool were considering making an offer for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, had he not fired Spurs into next season's Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski has cast further doubt on his future by admitting "it's hard to say I'll play for Bayern Munich next year". The Pole has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have at least £120m to spend on new signings, but could boost his transfer kitty even more by offloading the likes of Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly.

The representatives of Villarreal defender Pau Torres have flown to England to hold talks with Manchester United over a possible summer move.

Barcelona could rival Chelsea for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, while the Catalan giants are continuing to monitor long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Real Madrid will reward Vinicius Jr for his Champions League final heroics with a lucrative new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric will also sign a new one-year contract with Real Madrid and Toni Kroos says he plans to stay put too.

Tottenham will have to pay in excess of £40m if they are to land United States international Weston McKennie from Juventus.

The future of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus will be decided after he returns from Brazil international duty. The Cityzens want him to sign a new long-term contract but Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in a summer transfer.

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has hinted that he'd like to return to Paris Saint-Germain after calling the club "his home". He added that "anything is possible" in football.

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has turned down the offer of a new contract. The Spaniard has long been linked with a move to the Premier League; Arsenal and Newcastle two of many clubs credited with interest.

West Ham have stepped up their interest in Club Brugge forward Noa Lang. The 22-year-old is also wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan.

Benfica are readying a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is valued at £8.5m. The German international was dislodged as the Gunners' number one last season by Aaron Ramsdale.

Leicester are keen on Manchester United's 21-year-old midfielder James Garner, after his impressive performances helped Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League after 23 years away.