Transfer rumours: Liverpool contact Dembele; Man Utd's mammoth De Jong offer

Liverpool have reignited their interest in soon-to-be free agent Ousmane Dembele. The 25-year-old is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of June and has been strongly linked with Chelsea and PSG.

Manchester United are prepared to make Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong their highest paid player if he joins this summer. The Dutchman could earn as much as £395,000-per week at Old Trafford.

Ilkay Gundogan plans to sit down with Manchester City to discuss his future after previously being told he could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make their move for Everton forward Richarlison. The Toffees may need to sell the 25-year-old Brazilian or Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

The father of Leeds winger Raphinha says "possibilities exist" amid continued links with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful of luring Paulo Dybala to the Stadio Olimpico this summer. The 28-year-old is leaving Juventus at the end of his contract and has already been in negotiations with Inter.

Manchester United fear they are being priced out of a move for Benfica's Darwin Nunez. The Portuguese giants want as much as £100m for their star striker.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has agreed a new one-year deal at the club, while Toni Kroos has revealed he'll be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another two seasons.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will talk to Conor Gallagher this summer to discuss his long-term future at the club. The England international impressed on loan at Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira has already stated his desire to take him back to Selhurst Park.

Juventus have offered veteran winger Angel Di Maria a one-year deal following the expiry of his contract at PSG.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has spurned the advances of Crystal Palace, West Ham and clubs from the Bundesliga to sign a new five-year contract running until 2027.

Liverpool want £15m from Premier League new boys Bournemouth if they are to turn Nat Phillips' loan into a permanent deal.

Leeds and Newcastle are among the sides interested in signing relegated Burnley defender Nathan Collins.