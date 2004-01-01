Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham decision; Spurs preparing Martinez bid

Liverpool will wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to make their move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the Reds concluding their summer business with the signing of Calvin Ramsey.

Arsenal believe they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners have long been linked with the move, as have Chelsea.

Tottenham are preparing to make their move for Inter's Lautaro Martinez. Spurs are apparently willing to offer €90m (£77m) for the forward, but he wants to stay in Milan and the Serie A giants have no interest in selling him.

Manchester United have identified Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries as an ideal player for Erik ten Hag's new system, but they will face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

United could also swoop for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. His contract expires next summer and he would be available for as little as €15m (£12.8m).

Aurelien Tchouameni is thought to have turned down a more lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain in order to sign for Real Madrid.

Fulham are confident of beating Wolves to the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha. The player has held constructive talks with Cottagers boss Marco Silva and there is a growing confidence that they can win the race for his signature.

Man City are ready to make a bid for Marc Cucurella, who impressed in his first Premier League season for Brighton.

Newcastle United are considering a move for Burnley's Nick Pope, as the Magpies' search for a new goalkeeper continues.

Another stopper they are monitoring is Alphonse Areola, but West Ham are also keen to permanently sign the PSG man following his loan spell last season.

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are staying active. They are close to renewing manager Steve Cooper's contract and are also in talks to sign Moussa Niakhate from Mainz.

Southampton will announce the permanent signing of Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu today, though the deal will include a buy-back clause.

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Angel Di Maria on a free transfer this summer. Juventus remain keen though, and are ready to alter their offer to entice the player to Serie A.

Sevilla are favourites to sign Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos. His Gers contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Man City want to keep hold of hotly-tipped young star Romeo Lavia, who is attracting interest from Southampton and Leeds.