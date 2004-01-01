Transfer rumours: Man City hold Haaland talks, Rudiger in 'constant' Real Madrid & PSG contact

Manchester City have opened talks with agent Mino Raiola regarding a potential deal for Erling Haaland this summer.

Barcelona remain immensely keen on Haaland too, though Borussia Dortmund have a slither of hope that the striker will reject any advances for at least one more year.

Real Madrid and PSG are in 'constant' contact with the representatives of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is likely to depart Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer.

Dortmund are keeping tabs on Rudiger's out-of-favour teammate and compatriot Timo Werner. The Blues are not actively looking to shift the striker, but could be tempted into a sale.

While Werner isn't on the Chelsea chopping block, fellow forward Armando Broja could be sold in an attempt to raise funds for the summer window. Southampton, where the Albanian is currently spending the season on loan, have made their interest known, while Arsenal have been touted as a potential destination as they up their pursuit of a striker.

The Gunners have ambitiously joined the chase for Robert Lewandowski after he refused to rule out an exit from Bayern Munich and admitted earlier this week that he is 'open to everything' when it comes to his club future.

Arsenal will open contract talks with Bukayo Saka at the end of this season. The winger has been linked with Liverpool and Man City in recent weeks and the Gunners are eager to tie him down to a new deal.

One player definitely departing the Emirates Stadium is Matteo Guendouzi, with Marseille confirming that they intend to activate the buy clause in his loan contract.

Barcelona have joined Chelsea and Real Madrid in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, though are unlikely to be able to complete a deal unless they shift some players first.

Jurgen Klopp is willing to let backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leave Liverpool on loan, but is resisting calls to sell the Irishman.

Ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is closing in on a move to Brazilian giants Corinthians.