Transfer rumours: Man City want Rice; Rudiger's Real Madrid salary

Manchester City are showing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who is already a summer target for Manchester United and has long also been linked with Chelsea.

Should Antonio Rudiger sign for Real Madrid as increasingly expected, his contract at the Bernabeu could be a bumper one worth in excess of the equivalent of £200,000-per-week.

Paul Pogba has left the Manchester United squad chat on WhatsApp, having received contract offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Any announcement on the future of Kylian Mbappe is set to be delayed until after PSG have played the final game of their season next month. The Frenchman could yet sign a new contract with the club or move elsewhere, potentially Real Madrid, as a free agent.

PSG could be open to letting Neymar leave Parc des Princes but will keep Lionel Messi, who has a contract until 2023 with an option until 2024.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has confirmed that in-demand striker Hugo Ekitike will be ‘allowed to go’ this summer and will ‘probably leave’. Newcastle, West Ham and the Premier League's ‘big six’ have all been linked.

Antonio Conte may demand six new signings to stay as Tottenham head coach. The Italian has been linked with signing a two-year deal at PSG.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey . Toby Cudworth joins the show this week to discuss contract situations at West Ham, while there are updates on Man City's pursuit of Erling Haaland and Chelsea's plans for Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal would be prepared to listen to offers for flop record signing Nicolas Pepe, who joined the club for more than £70m in 2019 but is struggling to command a place in the new-look side.

Udinese are interested in a permanent deal for on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari. The Spaniard has previously expressed his keenness to stay with the Serie A club.

A price tag of €70m (£58m) has been placed on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United since the club announce former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will be in charge next season. Barça coach Xavi has insisted the Dutchman is an important player.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan have all been linked with a surprise swoop for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. He is City’s top scorer this season but is 31 and about to enter the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan would be interested in moving to a club in Turkey or the United States when his Manchester City contract expires in 2023. But he is also willing to stay at City.

Juventus could strike a deal to sign 34-year-old PSG winger Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

West Ham want to speak with Hull about signing Keane Lewis-Potter. The Championship club want £18m and have already rejected a £12m offer from Brentford.

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has admitted he is unsure over where he will be playing next season. The youngster has helped Fulham secure promotion since moving on loan in January.