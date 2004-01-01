Transfer rumours: Man Utd in Rabiot talks, Man City interested in Verratti

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, who is seen as a possible alternative to Frenkie de Jong but could even be signed alongside the Dutchman if the finances are right.

Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for De Jong by offloading Marco Verratti, who is of interest to Manchester City.

City would pursue a deal for Verratti if Barcelona make their expected move for Bernardo Silva, which would only be possible if De Jong is sold.

However, Barcelona could have second thoughts about moving for Silva amid concerns that young midfielder Gavi would be prepared to walk away from talks over a new contract if the Portugal international is signed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea on loan this summer and has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and, perhaps most interestingly, Leicester.

Leicester could be offered the chance to sign Hudson-Odoi as part of Chelsea's pursuit of centre-back Wesley Fofana. The Frenchman is valued at over £80m but Chelsea could try to lower that by offering any combination of Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkely or Kepa Arrizabalaga in exchange.

Liverpool are interested in a move for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as they look for help for their current injury crisis, and either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita could be offered up in exchange for the Croatia international.

However, others reports have suggested that Keita is close to signing a new contract at Anfield.

On the topic of new contracts, PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has committed his future to the Eindhoven outfit, putting to bed rumours of a possible move to Manchester United or West Ham.

Man Utd have received over 20 loan offers for young star Alejandro Garnacho, but club officials are yet to decide whether to part ways with him for the coming season.

There are also talks over a possible departure from United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has interest from former employers Crystal Palace.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for a new forward and have expressed interest in both Wolves' Pedro Neto and PSV's Cody Gakpo.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Chelsea's plans to sign Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana. There's the latest on James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong, and chat on Diogo Jota's new deal and Roberto Firmino's Liverpool future.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, the 6'7 phenom linked with Man Utd, Chelsea and Everton, has confessed he does know what the future holds for him and has demanded clarity from his current employers.

Jose Mourinho has rejected the chance to sign Tanguy Ndombele as part of an exchange deal for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo. Tottenham could offer Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga or Giovani Lo Celso instead.

Lo Celso also has interest from Villarreal, who are growing confident of signing the Argentine on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.

Conor Coady is close to making a loan switch to Everton which would include an option for the Toffees to buy him permanently from Wolves.

A loan-to-buy bid for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is expected to arrive from Juventus, who believe Antonio Rudiger's arrival at Real - and David Alaba's subsequent switch to left-back - could see the Frenchman become available.

Whether Real would let Mendy go is unclear, but Los Blancos are expected to hold on to striker Mariano Diaz, who is keen to stay at the club as Karim Benzema's understudy.

Real are, however, set to miss out on long-term target Fabian Ruiz, who is close to putting pen to paper on a move to PSG.

Bayern Munich have laughed off rumours linking Leroy Sane with Man Utd or Liverpool but are expected to listen to bids for Joshua Zirkzee, who wants to move to the Premier League. Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton are keen.

Marseille are expected to finalise the signing of Alexis Sanchez once the termination of his Inter contract is finalised.