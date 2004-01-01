Transfer rumours: Man Utd open Timber talks; Lukaku considers future

Manchester United have opened talks with Ajax over 20-year-old Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman is valued at just over £40m and is well known by new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Talks are also continuing between intermediaries representing United and Benfica for Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Sadio Mane is yet to inform Liverpool of his intention to leave the club and could yet sign a new contract at Anfield. Bayern Munich are poised to make a £35m bid for the 30-year-old.

Real Madrid have agreed a five-year contract with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, leaving just a transfer fee to be agreed. The 22-year-old could cost as much as €80m but Champions League winners Real would ideally like to pay less.

Romelu Lukaku will hold talks with Chelsea over his long-term future following the completion of the Todd Boehly-led takeover. The Belgian's representatives will also meet with former club Inter about a possible return to San Siro.

Manchester United continue to monitor Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who has a £45m release clause written into his contract.

Neymar has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite reports suggesting he'd be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona are desperate to offload Martin Braithwaite on loan this summer, but the 30-year-old Danish forward wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed the Premier League champions are keen to add further signings to their squad after agreeing a deal in principle for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

City remain interested in Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and have also shortlisted Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella as a possible target.

Sevilla could launch a £20m bid for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks after Antonio Conte told the England midfielder he's not in his future plans.

Arsenal are ahead of West Ham in the race to sign Lille's 20-year-old central midfieder Amadou Onana.

Ivan Perisic will sign a two-year contract at Tottenham worth £180,000-per-week should he come through a planned medical unscathed.

Real Madrid are expected to make a move for USMNT teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who currently plays for Chicago Fire in MLS.

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta has admitted the club hope to sign Paulo Dybala from rivals Juventus this summer. The 28-year-old Argentine is out of contract at the end of June and is free to negotiate with any club.