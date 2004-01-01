Transfer rumours: Man Utd ready Nkunku bid; Arsenal eye Zinchenko & Morata

Manchester United are set to make a move for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku amid uncertainty surrounding his future in Germany. The France international is also of interest to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, United have asked Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to make his mind up over whether he wants to join them.

Aurelien Tchouameni's proposed transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid has hit a potential stumbling block due to a tax issue. Real are currently unwilling to pay more than €60m for the midfielder, while the French side are holding out for €80m.

Arsenal could target a second Man City player after Gabriel Jesus, in the form of Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko. Head coach Mikel Arteta is said to view him as a midfield option, while he is mainly deployed at left-back at City.

The Gunners are also closing in on the £25m signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who has come to the end of a two-year loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. The Italian giants are unlikely to sign him permanently.

Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure is another player who is of interest to Arteta, although Arsenal would face competition from Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Everton are facing a fight to keep hold of star frontman Richarlison, with a number of Champions League clubs showing an interest in the Brazilian - including Tottenham, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Aston Villa will not settle following another impressive capture in Sevilla's Diego Carlos. Rangers defender Calvin Bassey - who can operate at centre-back or left-back - is another name on their list.

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno is another big name linked with a switch to Villa Park.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss West Ham's Declan Rice contract plans, Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City future and how Aston Villa still want Yves Bissouma despite adding Boubacar Kamara to their ranks. There's also chat on Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG, Aurielen Tchouameni & Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle United are set to make a formal approach for impressive Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby very soon. The France international made 31 goal contributions last term.

Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet has moved onto West Ham and Everton's radars following the Claret's relegation from the Premier League.

Derby youngster Malcolm Ebiowei is drawing attention from Premier League sides Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.