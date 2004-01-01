Transfer rumours: Man Utd reject Maguire swap bid; Liverpool confident on Bellingham

Manchester United have rejected a proposal from Barcelona to include centre-back Harry Maguire in the deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the chance to leave Manchester United for Inter Miami, days after Chelsea held talks over signing the Portuguese veteran.

Despite Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold recently insisting there is money to spend on new signings, Erik ten Hag's budget could be limited to £100m unless players are sold.

Liverpool are confident of their chances of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer. This is as Manchester City make their move now to add Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips instead. Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham could come as a blow to Real Madrid.

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. A medical is set to take place ahead of a £45m switch.

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after his pre-Champions League final comments about exerting 'revenge' were deemed as disrespectful.

Chelsea's offer of part exchanging Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic to Juventus in a bid to sign unsettled centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has been unsuccessful.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is believed to have offered himself to Barcelona, while former City skipper Fernandinho will continue his career in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense.

Leeds continue to look towards Red Bull clubs for their summer transfer targets and have identified United States international Tyler Adams and emerging Mali talent Mohamed Camara from Leipzig and Salzburg respectively as they seek to replace Manchester City-bound Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle are interested in Porto winger Pepe, who only moved to Europe from Gremio last summer. The Magpies are also ready to offer a ‘significant sum’ to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

Following reports that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell Neymar this summer, the Brazilian himself is now considering his future.

Newcastle's decision to pull out of a deal for Hugo Ekitike and offer the latest on Arsenal's pursuit of Gabriel Jesus.

Bayern Munich will not sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona unless the Catalan giants stump up their €50m asking price.

Free agent Angel Di Maria is set to choose Juventus as his next club despite late interest from Barcelona.

Tottenham have made an enquiry about RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen in defence.

West Ham maintain their interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, previously valued at £75m, and have presented an offer to free agent Jesse Lingard. Another player catching the eye of the Hammers is Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, formerly of Bournemouth.

AC Milan and Monaco are leading the chase for Andrea Belotti, who is set to become a free agent in a matter of days when his Torino contract expires.

Crystal Palace are confident they will sign midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens.

Fulham are looking to conclude a deal with Sporting CP for Joao Palhinha in the coming days, beating Wolves to the signature of the Portuguese midfielder. The Cottagers are also getting close to an £11m deal for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

A busy Nottingham Forest could now make a move for forgotten Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.