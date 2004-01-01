Transfer rumours: Man Utd to be offered Asensio; Pogba close to Juventus return

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Marco Asensio this summer.

Paul Pogba, who United have already confirmed is leaving Old Trafford, is closing on a return to former club Juventus. The Serie A giants have offered the 29-year-old a three-year contract worth €8m (£6.8m) per year plus bonuses.

Manchester City's summer exodus could include Gabriel Jesus, who is wanted by Arsenal and Juventus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling - who has been attracting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Nathan Ake will also be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium if Newcastle or West Ham, two interested parties, present an acceptable offer.

Liverpool will step up talks with Bayern Munich over winger Serge Gnabry, who has turned down a new contract at the Allianz Arena. Sadio Mane is likely to head in the other direction although any deals will be concluded separately.

Barcelona manager Xavi has told Frenkie de Jong that he may be sold to Manchester United to help the club balance their delicate finances, while also informing the Dutchman of the board's displeasure at his performances during 2021/22.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, could move for Jesse Lingard this summer at the conclusion of his Manchester United contract. The Red Devils have announced he is departing, with West Ham and Everton among the clubs interested.

Real Madrid have had their opening offer for USMNT and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina turned down. The 18-year-old's agent has revealed his client is keen to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tottenham are in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for French central defender Clement Lenglet, who is not in Xavi's plans for next season.

Lyon are confident that Alexandre Lacazette will return to the club on a free transfer after spending five years at Arsenal.

Chelsea face competition from Tottenham for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, although any bid will need to be substantial as he's contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2026.

Spurs are also tracking Torino defender Gleison Bremer in case they're unable to thrash out a deal with Inter for Alessandro Bastoni.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic admits he hopes to receive more playing time at Stamford Bridge following Todd Boehly's takeover.

Newcastle could reignite their interest in Atletico Madrid's Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco after a January move fell through.

Everton are confident of signing out-of-contract Burnley defender James Tarkowski ahead of Aston Villa, Leicester and Newcastle.