Transfer rumours: Man Utd track Richarlison, Arsenal reignite Arthur Melo interest

Manchester United have been linked with Everton forward Richarlison, with Real Madrid also being credited with an interest in the Brazilian.

The Toffees' man could be the ideal replacement for Edinson Cavani, who Inter are considering a move for if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club.

Arsenal could be ready to restart their pursuit of Juventus' Arthur Melo in the summer. The Gunners attempted to secure his services in January and were seemingly close to deal before the move eventually fell through.

Dayot Upamecano is again on Real Madrid's radar. Los Blancos were interested in him last summer but eventually settled on David Alaba instead. Now, they could raid Bayern Munich again.

Newcastle feature heavily in the rumour mill once again. One of their supposed targets is Victor Osimhen. The Magpies are said to have launched and audacious – and unsuccessful – £100m bid for the striker in January and they may test the Serie A side's resolve again in the forthcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have again been linked with Dean Henderson as they look for an 'upgrade' on Martin Dubravka. They are hoping United agree to a loan move this summer.

Eddie Howe is also targeting Lloyd Kelly, who he previously worked with during their time together at Bournemouth.

Divock Origi could finally leave Liverpool with Milan preparing a contract offer for the Anfield cult hero who is expected to walk away on a free transfer this summer.

Leicester have joined the long list of clubs pursuing RB Salzburg forward Chukwubuike Adamu. The Foxes have a pre-existing relationship with the Austrian side, having made a move for Patson Daka last summer.