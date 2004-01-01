Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Lewandowski, Haaland 'warming' to Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future at Manchester United, with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain on the cards.

His potential exit could open the door for Robert Lewandowski to arrive at Old Trafford, with United interested in signing the Bayern Munich legend.

Erling Haaland is 'warming' towards a summer switch to Manchester City, with the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola an enticing one for the Norwegian.

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is thought to be keen on a move to Bayern Munich despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. A €30m fee has mooted.

Mauricio Pochettino is facing the sack at PSG following their latest Champions League disappointment, this time at the hands of Real Madrid.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign a midfielder and two strikers in the summer transfer window.

Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa to exercise their £33.5m option to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently from Barcelona. The Villans also remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, who may move if Leeds are relegated.

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Tottenham full back Emerson Royal, who has lost his spot to Matt Doherty following a poor first season in England.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has ended speculation over his future by signing a new five-year contract at Molineux.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen to reject Barcelona and stay at Stamford Bridge, though the Dane's move to Camp Nou is almost complete.

Barcelona have made a first approach for Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui, but there's also interest in him from Premier League duo Arsenal and Leeds.

PSG are interested in signing Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, who is yet to sign a new contract in Catalonia. Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Uruguayan.

Juventus are torn between offering Paulo Dybala a new contract or bring Paul Pogba back to the club. Argentine star Dybala is also being tracked by Atletico Madrid and Inter.

Chelsea have fallen behind a rival in the race to sign Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Arsenal and Leicester are keen to sign Italy winger Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo. The Italian played a key role in his country's success at Euro 2020 and has 12 goals and seven assists to his name this season.

