Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Osimhen, Lewandowski 'open to everything'

Manchester United are interested in signing Victor Osimhen, who Napoli made the second most expensive African player of all time last summer. However, the deal could be dead before talks have even kicked off with United balking at the Serie A side's £100m asking price.

Osimhen is not the only player touted for an Old Trafford switch this morning. Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha is another potential target, with United sending scouts to watch him numerous times this season. Let's hope they missed the Manchester City game...

Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich recently, has given an update on his future – revealing that he is 'open to everything' in the summer.

Real Madrid's top target is Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos are eager to secure a deal for the Frenchman before they consider extending their current squad's contracts or sign anyone else.

Arsenal's search for a striker is no secret and they may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lille's Jonathan David. The Canadian is desperate to leave France this summer which may force Les Dogues hand.

Bukayo Saka is happy to stay at Arsenal, despite suggestions that the forward had halted contract talks with the club. The 20-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The latest big name linked with a move to MLS is Sergio Ramos. Ramos has endured a torrid time since joining Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy are interested in bringing him to California.

Crystal Palace are looking to spice up their midfield options, potentially in preparation of Conor Gallagher's loan deal expiring at the end of the season. The Eagles have made an approach for Dani Ceballos, who has barely featured for Real Madrid this term.

We round off with two Juventus rumours. First, the club are confident of keeping Alvaro Morata in Turin beyond the end of the season when his loan spell is set to end - the Old Lady have an option to buy but are thought to have been trying to renegotiate price much lower. Morata himself was recently reported to favour a return to Spain and in particular, join Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Juve could make a new addition to the side in the form of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo whose contract talks have hit a snag.