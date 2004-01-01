Transfer rumours: Messi future plans, Haaland wages, Gavi interest

Real Madrid could be forced out of the Erling Haaland race if the striker doesn’t lower his wage demands. Previous rumours of a bumper offer from Manchester City has also been followed by hints from Borussia Dortmund adviser Matthias Sammer that they will win the race on a £500,000-per-week contract.

Lionel Messi has no plans to leave PSG, despite recent claims that his father and agent, Jorge, was in contact with former club Barcelona following the club's Champions League elimination.

Arsenal could resurrect their efforts to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has remained linked with Serie A pair Juventus and Inter.

Liverpool have been tipped to pursue Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who is believed to be an Arsenal target. However, the young Swede may not be sold by the Basque club for anything less than his €90m release clause.

Manchester United and Chelsea are rumoured to have joined Liverpool in monitoring 17-year-old Barcelona midfield prodigy Gavi, who is yet to sign a new contract at Camp Nou.

Newcastle could try to lure Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to St James' Park this summer, although they will need to part with a significant amount of cash to prise him away from Serie A.

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is said to prefer a move back to the Premier League is he leaves the club in summer, just one year after departing Liverpool.

Memphis Depay's nightmare stint at Barcelona could be ended by interest from Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

PSG would be prepared to let Benfica-linked Angel Di Maria leave if it means freeing up space in their squad to bring Ousmane Dembele back to France from Barcelona. But Manchester United and Newcastle have also been linked with the ex-Dortmund and Rennes star.

AC Milan have kicked off pre-contract talks with back-up Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and would be available for free.

Sebastien Haller has caught the eye of Inter thanks to a fine season with Ajax, but it could cost the Nerazzurri €35m if they want to sign him.

