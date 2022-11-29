Transfer rumours: Messi to stay in Europe; Real Madrid prepared to move on from Bellingham

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi is expected to continue playing his club Europe in football until the end of the 2023/24 season at least, despite reports claiming he is closing in on a transfer to Inter Miami at the end of the current campaign. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich are working on a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, though are aware that they may have to pay €100m to sign him due to Daniel Levy's tough negotiating. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG have all registered an interest in Mohammed Kudus, who is having a stellar World Cup with Ghana. (Fichajes)

PSG have no intention of entering the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer as they are focusing their attentions on bringing in Endrick from Palmeiras. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also determined to sign the 16-year-old. (ESPN)

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has also ruled out bringing Ronaldo to the Allianz Arena. (Sky Germany)

Inter are weighing up whether to make a move for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who only joined the club from Milan in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are in need of shedding around €200m from their wage bill in order to meet financial regulations anyways. (COPE)

Real Madrid are wary that they could be dragged into a bidding war to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, and may switch attentions to Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Manchester United have been linked in recent weeks. (Marca)

Cody Gakpo has admitted that while he is flattered to be a transfer target for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, his focus remains on winning the World Cup with the Netherlands. (Official)

Red Bull Salzburg could sell Noah Okafor in the January window if his stock continues to rise at the World Cup with Switzerland. Milan and Manchester City have been linked with a move. (Sky Austria)