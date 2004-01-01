Transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah contract standoff, Man Utd want Dembele

Liverpool's contract talks with Mohamed Salah have broken down over wages and he will not sign a new deal unless offered improved terms.

His agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, appeared to mock suggestions from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp that the club cannot do much more to keep the Egypt star at Anfield.

Manchester City have put a deal in place to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, with the total outlay set to be around £100m.

Further to recent reports of scouting, Manchester United have made enquiries about signing Lyon star Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal could allow as manager as 13 players to leave in the summer. Alexandre Lacazette, one player out of contract at the end of the season, will discuss a new deal with the Gunners after the current campaign finishes.

Manchester United hope to name their next permanent manager by the end of April, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag among the frontrunners.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both preparing summer moves for Lille and Canada star Jonathan David.

Juventus are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at Paris Saint-Germain and could look to sign the goalkeeper in the summer. The Italian giants could also make a move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

Romelu Lukaku has said yes to a reduced salary move to Inter, though it could only happen on loan.

Cenk Tosun has finalised a transfer with Besiktas in the summer which will bring his disappointing spell with Everton to an end.