Transfer rumours: Neymar for sale, Xavi asks Dembele to stay

Neymar is not keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but the club could sell the Brazilian superstar if an acceptable offer comes in this summer. President Nasser Al Khelaifi has also publicly refused to give any assurances over the player’s future at the club.

Barcelona coach Xavi is making a final attempt to convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract. Chelsea want to sign the winger as a free agent, with PSG and Bayern Munich also keeping an eye on the situation. There are also reports Dembele has said he wants to stay.

Vinicius Junior has hinted he wants to commit his future to Real Madrid amid PSG rumours.

Marco Asensio has been described as more interested in joining AC Milan than Liverpool should he leave Real Madrid this summer, with concerns over how much he would play at Anfield.

Tottenham are rumoured to have pulled out of the Christian Eriksen race, leaving Manchester United a clear run at the Danish play-maker, unless he decides to remain at Brentford.

Southampton are valuing James Ward-Prowse at £75m in an attempt to ward off interest from other clubs. West Ham have been heavily, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham also mentioned in connection with the set-piece maestro.

It has been claimed that Chelsea players have urged the club to go after Everton forward Richarlison, who is already a target for London rivals Tottenham.

Manchester United could accept just £20m for Anthony Martial, although some suitors may balk at paying a transfer at all. A valuation of £10m has also been placed on full-back Brandon Williams, who is unlikely to force his way back into the first-team at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are showing interest in Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as new back-up, with Lee Grant having retired this summer and Dean Henderson close to joining Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona remain interested in Raphinha, but Leeds want £65m if they are to part company with the winger.

Leeds have joined a long list of clubs showing interested in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo as a potential replacement for Raphinha. Gakpo has already been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

But Arsenal have concerns that they won’t be able to move on flop record signing Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are also believed to have shelved interested in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton could replace Yves Bissouma with Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

Crystal Palace are expected to complete the signing of 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby, beating Manchester United and Monaco in the race.