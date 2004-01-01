Transfer rumours: Oxlade-Chamberlain available; Real Madrid chase Gundogan

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City's 31-year-old midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The German has one year remaining on his contract.

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports that Gundogan will be allowed to leave, however, and says he wants to keep him at the Etihad next season.

Liverpool will listen to offers for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been unable to command regular football under Jurgen Klopp.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed terms with both PSG and Real Madrid, and will now make a decision over which club to commit to in the coming days.

Tottenham are interested in reuniting Inter winger Ivan Perisic with former boss Antonio Conte, while they're also keen to land promising Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson.

Arsenal are under pressure to include a release clause when negotiating a new contract with winger Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old is due an improvement on his current terms and talks are planned for the end of the season.

Angel Di Maria's departure from PSG has been confirmed, with Juventus the frontrunners to sign the 34-year-old Argentine on a free transfer.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . On this week's episode the trio discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe's impending move to Real Madrid, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Steven Gerrard's desire to reunite with Luis Suarez at Aston Villa.

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could oversee the exit of as many as ten first-team players, including Brandon Williams - who has spent the season on loan at relegated Norwich.

Diogo Dalot is in Ten Hag's plans, however, meaning it's likely that United will try to cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka - who they paid Crystal Palace £50m for in 2019.

Everton may have to cash in on one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison to ease concerns over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Newcastle are interested in signing Calvert-Lewin this summer but won't make a renewed bid for Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard unless he lowers his wage demands.

Juventus intend to tie Matthijs de Ligt down to a new deal amid growing interest from across Europe, but Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been on loan at Rangers, could be released early from his contract.

West Ham will push ahead with signing goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a permanent deal from PSG. The Frenchman has been on loan at London Stadium this season and although Lukasz Fabianski has remained the club's number one in the Premier League, Areola has impressed in the Europa League.

Arsenal could make a loan move for Barcelona's 28-year-old defender Samuel Umtiti, who is no longer wanted at Camp Nou.