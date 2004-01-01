Transfer rumours: Paul Pogba pay cut, Bukayo Saka decision & more

Paul Pogba would likely have to take a pay cut if he wants to return to former club Juventus as a free agent upon leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also remain linked with the Frenchman.

Christopher Nkunku continues to be linked with Manchester United. The Frenchman is currently at RB Leipzig, who have obvious connections with interim boss Ralf Rangnick – he will stay at Old Trafford for two more years in a consultancy role.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is increasingly expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium, showing no desire to leave his boyhood club amid speculation of interest from Liverpool.

Barcelona boss Xavi appears confident his club can secure the signature of Erling Haaland, refusing to deny a recent meeting with the Borussia Dortmund striker. He said: “It depends on clauses and more, but no one is turning down Barça.”

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is not expected to join another Premier League club on a free transfer out of respect for the Blues. His most likely destination still appears to be Barcelona, who are rumoured to have offered the Danish defender a better deal than Bayern Munich.

In their respective ongoing searches for a striker, Arsenal and Newcastle could rival each other for Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri. The pair have already been touted as potential suitors for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in recent days if Everton are forced to sell.

If Newcastle want Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, they may be forced to shatter their transfer record and pay an eye-watering £83m fee demanded by the Bundesliga side.

Atletico Madrid could make an approach for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has struggled to impress since his free transfer from Liverpool last summer.

Leeds and Southampton are both rumoured to be keeping tabs on 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.

Crystal Palace are the latest club linked with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, a player who has already been the subject of interest from Manchester United, West Ham and Newcastle.

Speaking of West Ham, they are no expected to trigger a permanent option they have for Czech midfielder Alex Kral. He is on loan from Spartak Moscow but has hardly got off the bench and has only played one minute in the Premier League all season.

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon could be on the lookout for a new club in summer. The Wales international has only played once in the Premier League this season.

