Transfer rumours: PSG eye Lukaku, Leeds reject Barça's Raphinha bid

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku and could offer him an exit from his current Chelsea nightmare.

Barcelona manager Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to Camp Nou.

Barça are expected to miss out on Erling Haaland, with president Joan Laporta saying he won't put the club at risk in order to sign the striker.

Leeds have rejected a £29m bid from Barça for star winger Raphinha, whose buyout clause stands at £60m.

Arsenal have bizarrely been linked with a move for Brazil manager Tite, who will leave his post after the World Cup, despite the Gunners' marked improvement under Mikel Arteta.

Pedro Neto is being tracked by PSG, who are monitoring the Portuguese's performances for the rest of the season following his return to fitness at Wolves.

Pierluigi Gollini is lining up a return to Italy this month, having failed to make an impact at Tottenham during his loan from Atalanta. Lazio are ready to bring him in as their new number one.

Granit Xhaka remains a target for Roma, who tried to sign the Switzerland international last summer. Arsenal will want at least €18m for the midfielder.

Liverpool will not be part of the clubs trying to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, despite manager Jurgen Klopp being a massive fan of the England star.

Chelsea's move to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has collapsed due to the sanctions placed on the club by the United Kingdom government.

Napoli have slapped a €100m price tag on striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

