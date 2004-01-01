Transfer rumours: PSG want Mane; Man Utd scoff at De Jong valuation

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Mane's current deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Manchester United have indicated to Barcelona that they are not willing to pay £70m for Frenkie de Jong this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen to orchestrate a reunion with the midfielder who he previously worked with at Ajax.

Ten Hag is also keen on another of his former players, centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine was pivotal in the Ajax side that won the Eredivisie this season.

Manchester United have again been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic again, with Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri recently ruling out a move to Juventus.

Chelsea are in the hunt for AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal may bid farewell to record signing Nicolas Pepe in the summer. The winger is unhappy with his playing time this season and is thinking about pushing for a move away from north London.

The Gunners' hierarchy are also considering selling Gabriel this summer. Juventus are interested but the Premier League side would likely demand in excess of £50m for the defender.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are ready to bid £35m for Man City's Gabriel Jesus - a long-term target.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss Man Utd's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo under Erik ten Hag, plus what his stay could mean for United's transfer plans. There's talk on Kylian Mbappe's impending move to Real Madrid, Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern, Raphinha to Barcelona and Steven Gerrard targeting Luis Suarez.

Chelsea are putting a plan in place to sign Jules Kounde as soon as their ownership situation is clarified and their transfer ban is lifted.

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips as they look to replace the departing Fernandinho in the summer.

John McGinn is one of Tottenham's targets for the upcoming transfer window.

Southampton are interested in Man City pair Gavin Bazunu - who spent the season on loan at Portsmouth, eek - and Liam Delap. Both would be loan deals.

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will not be returning to Craven Cottage for pre-season, instead extending his loan at Napoli by a further season.