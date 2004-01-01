Transfer rumours: Rashford's Man Utd reprieve, Tchouameni to Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will give Marcus Rashford a chance to prove himself this summer. The 24-year-old has been linked with an exit in recent weeks as a result of poor form and a lack of regular playing time under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Jesse Lingard could also still stay at Old Trafford, despite being out of contract next month.

Manchester United remain interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and sent a scout to watch the Portuguese in action for his club at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a bizarre return to Real Madrid, who are supposedly impressed by his return of 23 goals this season at the age of 37.

As Liverpool contract talks continue unsuccessfully, it has been claimed that Mohamed Salah could be tempted by a new challenge in Spain or France. That particularly brings Paris Saint-Germain onto the table.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been tipped to join a Premier League club this summer when he leaves Monaco. Real Madrid had recently emerged as an option but Manchester United. Liverpool and Chelsea are now considered the most important clubs to watch.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has publicly denied the club has met with the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski following claims of successful early talks last week.

The Catalan club has now been linked with Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, who is said to be keen to return home to Spain – his only career La Liga appearance was with Real Madrid in 2010.

Juventus have offered Chelsea midfielder Jorginho the chance to return to Italy.

Youri Tielemans has been tipped to head to Spain should he leave Leicester this summer, claimed to prefer a switch to La Liga over staying in the Premier League. Real Madrid are linked.

Tottenham are set to part company with on-loan goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini when his season-loan deal from Atalanta expires at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are targeting Liverpool defender Joe Gomez but are expected to struggle to convince him to leave Anfield in favour of a club unable to offer European football.

William Saliba has said he would be happy to stay at Marseille next season, having spent the current campaign on loan from Arsenal, and hasn’t ruled it out as a feasible possibility.

Napoli have identified Chelsea striker Armando Broja as a potential summer target. Southampton have been linked with signing the young forward permanently, with Arsenal also rumoured suitors.