Transfer rumours: Real Madrid eye Sterling; Bayern continue Mane hunt

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. The 27-year-old has just a year left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Mbappe has revealed that he spoke to Liverpool about a potential transfer before ultimately deciding to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham will allow Antonio Conte to make at least six summer signings as part of the club's bid to keep the Italian. PSG are interested in appointing him as their next manager after he led Spurs back into the Champions League.

AC Milan intend to reward former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori with a new contract after he helped lead the club to their first Serie A title since 2011.

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is expected to leave King Power Stadium this summer and could cost around £25m.

Bayern Munich are continuing to pursue Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and believe a deal could be agreed for around €50m.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League and a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his plans during his first official press conference.

Tottenham have joined neighbourhood rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, though the Premier League champions hope he will sign a new contract.

City are eyeing signings of their own and may look to replace the departing Fernandinho with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Tammy Abraham remains a target for Arsenal after a sensational first season in Serie A. The former Chelsea striker scored 17 goals in Serie A and 27 in all competitions for Roma.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted he'd like to take Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park next season.

Marcos Alonso has asked to leave Chelsea so that he can return to Spain. In his place, the Blues expect to welcome back Emerson into the fold after a loan spell at Lyon.

Barcelona are considering signing former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj. The Belgian is a free agent after leaving Real Sociedad and is seen as a viable alternative to Leeds winger Raphinha, who could cost in excess of £50m.

Newcastle are chasing 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi. The Magpies are keen to strengthen their defensive options after falling just short of a top-half Premier League finish.

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster. The 34-year-old will join as a free agent once his contract on the south coast expires.