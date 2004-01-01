Transfer rumours: Real Madrid & Man City fight for Tielemans, Man Utd to rival Arsenal for Isak

Real Madrid are eyeing Youri Tielemans to help strengthen their depth in midfield, but will face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

The Belgium international has a year remaining on his deal at Leicester, though Brendan Rodgers has recently hinted he could be allowed to leave for free in 2023 as opposed to this summer.

Manchester United are turning their attentions in their pursuit of a new striker to Alexander Isak, viewing him as a viable alternative to the highly sought after Erling Haaland. The Real Sociedad forward is the subject of long-term interest from Arsenal, however, and the Gunners too are in the market for a new number nine.

Barcelona have drawn up a list of 'Plan B' options in case they are also unable land Haaland. Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are among their list of alternatives alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

While Lukaku continues to be linked with a Stamford Bridge exit, Chelsea still owe Inter £71m in transfer fees for the Belgian striker.

Luka Modric is closing in on signing a new one-year contract with Real Madrid, but the two parties haven't quite reached a total agreement just yet.

Juventus are lining up a move for Arsenal star Thomas Partey following his impressive run of form, while they are also keen on Gunners target Renato Sanches.

Steven Gerrard is desperate for Aston Villa to do all they can to keep hold of John McGinn amid speculation that Man Utd are readying a £50m move for the Scotland midfielder.

Barcelona are nearing an agreement to sign Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer from Chelsea, with teammate Andreas Christensen also set to make the summer switch to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are also upping their efforts to keep hold of Man Utd target Ronald Araujo, with Barça expected to offer him a bumper pay rise.

Yesterday's transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah contract standoff, Man Utd want Dembele