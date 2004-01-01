Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid have been impressed by Lisandro Martinez following his move to Manchester United and are now considering a bid to land the Argentina international at the end of the current season. (Defensa Central)

As well as Martinez, Real have also sent scouts to watch Ajax and Netherlands star Jurrien Timber. (Fichajes)

Cody Gakpo's asking price has been raised to above €50m, with PSV now concerned they will not be able to keep the 23-year-old after the World Cup. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Indeed, PSV will demand €60m for Gakpo, who remains on the radar of Manchester United. (Foot Mercato)

Man Utd are also keen on Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, who is a long-time target of Newcastle United. (Fichajes)

Mason Mount rejected a new Chelsea contract worth around £200,000 per week before heading off to the World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Amid growing tension with Diego Simeone, Joao Felix has decided he wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January and has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club. Paris Saint-Germain, Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been contacted. (Marca)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, whose future at Camp Nou remains uncertain. (Fichajes)

Another Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets, could be sticking around after Xavi asked the club to extend his contract for one further season. (Sport)

Arsenal are looking to re-sign midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and will offer £17m plus Thomas Partey to land the 24-year-old's signature. (Calciomercatoweb)

Manchester City are ready to battle Tottenham to sign Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. (FCInterNews)

Having lost his regular starting spot at Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu will be offered the chance to move to Juventus in 2023. (Calciomercatoweb)