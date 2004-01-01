Transfer rumours: Ronaldo informs Man Utd of future plans, Liverpool lead Tchouameni chase

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he is willing to stay at the club next season so long as incoming manager Erik ten Hag has him in his plans.

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with as many as eight top European sides chasing the Frenchman's signature.

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and confirmation of the agreement could come this week.

Leicester could lose three of their star players in Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer with several top clubs readying approaches.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Memphis Depay this summer as Xavi's Camp Nou rebuild continues. Fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to remain in Catalonia, however.

Paul Pogba has knocked back an approach from Manchester City regarding a summer move, leaving PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

Meanwhile, Juventus have already rejected the chance to sign Nemanja Matic on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their depth at right-back this summer and AC Milan defender Davide Calabria has emerged as a shock transfer target.

Barcelona remain interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but a move for the Portugal international hinges on selling Frenkie de Jong. It's been reported that the Dutchman could head to City as part of a deal.

Manchester United are not the only English club to have registered an interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen on the France international.