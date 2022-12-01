Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's rival offer; Real Madrid watching Nunez

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

While Cristiano Ronaldo is currently contemplating a huge contract offer from Al Nassr, rivals Al Hilal are preparing a mammoth offer of their own. (Daily Express)

PSG will offer Lionel Messi a fresh contract following the World Cup in a bid to fend off interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami. His current deal is up in 2024. (Goal)

Rafael Leao is set to pen a new contract with Milan, spurning interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United in order to stay at San Siro. (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell Joao Felix for around €100m having bought him for €126m back in 2019. Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG have been linked with moves. (AS)

Darwin Nunez is among several names on Real Madrid's list of potential future attacking targets. The Uruguayan only joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer, while he previously played in Spain with Almeria. (Defensa Central)

Also on Real's said shortlist are Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham's Richarlison, and PSV's Cody Gakpo. (Defensa Central)

Darwin Nunez is among several names on Real Madrid's list of potential future attacking targets. The Uruguayan only joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer, while he previously played in Spain with Almeria. (Defensa Central)

Also on Real's said shortlist are Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham's Richarlison, and PSV's Cody Gakpo. (Defensa Central)

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has admitted that he could join Chelsea in the future after nearly signing for the Blues at the back end of the summer transfer window. (The Athletic)

Liverpool have submitted an offer to Milan to buy Ismael Bennacer amid a contract stand-off with the Rossoneri. The Algerian midfielder was previously on the books at Arsenal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona just months after joining the Blaugrana on a free transfer from Milan. Former rivals Inter have been touted as a potential destination should he depart Camp Nou. (AS)

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane's situation at Bayern Munich, with the German winger of interest to Los Blancos. (TMW)