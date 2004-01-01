Transfer rumours: Salah could leave for free, Man City's huge Haaland offer

Mohamed Salah is not in a rush to leave Liverpool despite contract talks reaching an impasse. The Egyptian's deal expires in the summer of 2023 and he could choose to run it down and leave on a free transfer.

Manchester City are edging closer to the signing of Erling Haaland and are set to make him the highest paid player in English football, with the Norwegian striker set to earn £500,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium.

The deal could be agreed soon, too, as the striker's €75m Borussia Dortmund release clause expires on 30 April.

Neymar is likely to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite his own fans booing him and tentative interest remaining from former club Barcelona.

Manchester United's proposed move for Harry Kane could hinge on who they appoint as their next manager, with the Tottenham forward much more likely to be a top transfer target should the Red Devils hire Mauricio Pochetttino.

Kane, meanwhile, has refused to discuss his future at Spurs and insists he is happy under Antonio Conte, though both have stressed the importance of finishing in the top four.

Liverpool remain interested in signing Gavi from Barcelona as contract talks continue to drag on. Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the highly-rated teenage midfielder.

Arsenal are winding the clock back to 2012 and are interested in bringing Eden Hazard to the Emirates Stadium, with the Belgian seen as surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

Ruben Neves has been earmarked by Barcelona as a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets. His agent Jorge Mendes has a good relationship with Barça president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona have also joined the race for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, though face competition from Real Madrid and Arsenal for his signature.

Fulham are lining up an ambitious swoop for Liverpool outcast Joe Gomez should they be promoted back to the Premier League, while they also want to make Neco Williams' loan move permanent. Marco Silva's side are currently 14 points clear of the play-off places in the Championship with nine games remaining.