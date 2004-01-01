Transfer rumours: Shock Pogba Premier League links, £100m-rated Abraham

Newcastle and Aston Villa have been linked with stunning summer moves for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are the favourites to sign him this summer at the conclusion of his Old Trafford contract.

Juventus are also interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla.

Roma are expected to place a £100m price tag on Tammy Abraham after a sensational season of goalscoring in Serie A. Manchester United and Manchester City have been tipped as potential suitors, while Chelsea have a buy-back clause inserted in the deal agreed to take Abraham to Italy.

Declan Rice would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United if we were to leave West Ham, who value him at around £150m.

Barcelona are unlikely to extend the contract of 23-year-old Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo after he turned down their latest offer. A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the soon-to-be free agent.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has asked Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard about life at Real Madrid ahead of a possible summer move.

Manchester City have been impressed by Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell, who has just been called up to the England squad for the first time, and could make a summer bid.

Newcastle will not make a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer despite previous links, with The Magpies are set to limit their spending to less than £100m.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane remained coy on his future in north London after being questioned by the media on England duty. The 28-year-old said he's in a 'really good place' currently and is enjoying working with Antonio Conte.

Barcelona are unlikely to meet Leeds' £60m valuation of Raphinha, who is also attracting interest from PSG and Bayern Munich.

Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar has said he's likely to sign a new contract at the club amid mounting speculation about his future.

Arsenal defender William Saliba, on loan at Marseille, says a decision will be made about his long-term future in the summer. The 21-year-old joined the Gunners for £27m from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but is yet to play for the club.