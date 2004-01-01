Transfer rumours: Ten Hag's Ziyech wish; Bayern ask about Havertz

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with Hakim Ziyech but those at Old Trafford are resisting the idea to move for the Chelsea winger, who has expressed a desire to leave London this summer.

Talks are also on between United and Barcelona over a deal for right-back Sergino Dest, who is valued at around €20m by the La Liga side.

The Red Devils expect to close a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot that will allow Juventus to step up their pursuit of Chelsea's Jorginho.

Bayern Munich enquired about signing Chelsea's Kai Havertz earlier this summer and will look to launch a bid in 2023, when the long-term target enters the final two years of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester have decided that they would rather lose Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer than sell him for a small fee this year. Arsenal are considering a bid but have been warned that the Belgian will still command a decent fee.

Another Arsenal target, Sandro Tonali, has insisted he wants to stay with AC Milan this summer.

Napoli have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a loan with an option to buy.

A director of the Serie A side was also in Paris on Friday to negotiate the sale of Fabian Ruiz to PSG, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas expected to move in the opposite direction on a loan deal. Talks over both players are progressing well.

PSG are also working to terminate the contract of midfielder Ander Herrera, who has a return to Athletic Club lined up.

Jurgen Klopp has vowed that Liverpool will not make any further signings this summer, insisting the 'right player' would have been bought by now if they were out there.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has done the same. Sergio Gomez is joining from Anderlecht and, according to the boss, that will be the Premier League champions' final piece of business unless there are any surprise departures.

Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have both attracted interest from Newcastle United.

West Ham have made an offer to Barcelona winger Memphis Depay that would see him become the highest earner in the club's history. However, the Dutchman is still expected to join Juventus.

As well as offloading Depay, Barcelona are planning to loan winger Ez Abde out to Valencia to play alongside Nico Gonzalez.

Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in 2023 when he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Sevilla have failed in a bid to lure Nacho Fernandez away from the Bernabeu this summer as the 32-year-old centre-back wants to stay and retire at Real Madrid.