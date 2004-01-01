Transfer rumours: Van de Beek to Barcelona; Arsenal's late Diaby bid

Manchester United are prepared to offer Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek to Barcelona in an attempt to aid their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, whose proposed move to Old Trafford has hit a wall in recent weeks.

Barcelona remain determined to part ways with De Jong as they have been informed by La Liga that they still cannot register any of their new signings. Player sales and salary reductions are needed if the Blaugrana want to play with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Jules Kounde.

De Jong wants to stay at Camp Nou and would now be willing to accept a pay cut, rather than join United or Chelsea.

Blues left-back Marcos Alonso has said goodbye to staff at Chelsea as he closes in on a €10m move to Barcelona.

That money will be gratefully received as Chelsea have been informed they will need to make Wesley Fofana the most expensive defender of all time if they want to pry him away from Leicester this summer.

However, it may take just £12.5m to sign Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei, who is towards the top of Chelsea's wish list as they continue their quest to sign the game's top young talents.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has approved a late bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman, who was wanted by Newcastle earlier this window, is valued at around £60m.

Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko remains in talks with Man Utd over a potential move to Old Trafford, but there are two other European giants looking to win the race for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any more signings this summer and is expected to keep centre-back Nat Phillips around as cover for the Liverpool first team. Bournemouth are keen to sign the defender permanently.

Manchester City will launch a bid for Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta if they find themselves needing to replace Barcelona target Bernardo Silva. Pep Guardiola has admitted he would not stand in the midfielder's way if he asked to leave.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Chelsea's plans to sign Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana. There's the latest on James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong, and chat on Diogo Jota's new deal and Roberto Firmino's Liverpool future. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

Bruno Lage expects Adama Traore to remain with Wolves this summer. The winger has attracted interest from Tottenham following his return from loan with Barcelona.

Spurs are, however, closing in on the signing of Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie after he was left out of the Serie A side's squad for a Coppa Italia clash with Feralpisalso. A £20m move is imminent.

Real Madrid have been told it will cost them €40m if they want to sign Nice striker Amine Gouiri. Los Blancos are looking for cover for the ageing Karim Benzema but could baulk at paying so much for a backup.

€4m will be raised by the sale of young left-back Miguel Gutierrez to Girona, with Real retaining 50% of the player's rights.

RB Leipzig have warned Bayern Munich that they will not wait forever to complete the sale of midfielder Konrad Laimer. A number of players in the Bayern dressing room are unsure whether the signing even makes sense.

Leeds are looking to finalise a £22m deal to sign PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo in time for their second Premier League game against Southampton later this month.