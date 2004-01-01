Transfer rumours: West Ham's mammoth Rice contract offer, Newcastle eye Dybala

Declan Rice will reject an eight-year contract offer worth £200,000-a-week from West Ham as he continues to attract interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Newcastle have submitted a 'concrete' offer for out-of-contract Juventus star Paulo Dybala, though the Argentine is not currently interested in moving to St James' Park.

Leeds are open to letting Raphinha leave this summer should they suffer relegation, with Barcelona heavily linked for the forward.

Tottenham are tracking three Everton players - Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey.

Arsenal are prepared to make Eddie Nketiah one of their highest paid players at the club following his recent breakthrough into the starting XI.

Newcastle are interested in signing Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has impressed during his loan spell with newly crowned Scottish champions Celtic.

Juventus are willing to offer Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba around £8m a year and a massive bonus fee to rejoin them this summer.

Chelsea withdrew their interest in Erling Haaland - who has just signed for Manchester City - as they had doubts over his suitability to the Premier League.

Manchester United have been told to stump up the £34m release clause to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. Arsenal and Tottenham have also 'made checks' on the Austria international.

Barcelona are eyeing a free transfer for Sadio Mane in 2023, with the Liverpool star yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds.

Barça are also willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the club attempts to make some cash this summer.

Real Madrid are ready to reward long-serving defender Nacho Fernandez with a new contract which will run until 2024.

