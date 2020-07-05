Trio of European Giants Considering Summer Move for Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid both making initial contact with the striker regarding a move, while Inter are also keen.





The Frenchman has struggled to hold down his place in the Gunners side in 2019/20, particularly in more recent times. In fact, in his side's last eight Premier League games, Lacazette has started just twice. However, he did come off the bench last time out against Wolves to net a crucial second goal - his tenth in all competitions this campaign.





3 years since I joined Arsenal and I’ve enjoyed every single day of it. Thanks to my teammates, all the staff and fans for all your support ❤️♣️ #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/BhYVw2YerS — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) July 5, 2020

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a while, even more so following his continued antics off the field. French outlet L'Equipe (via Get French Football News) now report that Juventus and Atletico Madrid have already both opened talks with the forward regarding a possible summer move.





However, Inter are also keen on his services - especially if Lautaro Martinez completes his high-profile transfer to Barcelona. As for Atletico, Lacazette reached an agreement with the club prior to his move to Arsenal, but a transfer ban left them unable to secure his services. In order, to make the deal more appealing to the Gunners, Atletico could look to include a player in the deal.





Thomas Partey has been linked with the north Londoners for some time now, and a source recently confirmed to 90min that Arsenal have enquired about the possibility of paying the midfielder's release clause in instalments as they look to secure his services.





Thomas Partey has been linked with Arsenal for some time

Elsewhere, Juventus are also said to be keen on including a player in any potential deal. Adrien Rabiot has been persistently linked with a departure after a hugely disappointing first season in Turin, and the Gunners have been mentioned as an interested party in the past.





However, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter, or whoever else is interested, will have to wait until the 2019/20 season is over before Arsenal engage in any conversations. Boss Mikel Arteta did also recently insist that he is really happy with the forward, while further adding that the club will soon sit down with him to discuss his future.



