Troy Deeney Responds to Finally Being Liked by Arsenal Fans After Liverpool Victory

​Troy Deeney has had a pretty chequered history with Arsenal supporters, but the Watford striker has responded to the praise he's received from the Gunners' fans following his side's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

Deeney assisted the second and grabbed the third goal during Saturday's shock of the season, crushing Liverpool's dreams of going the whole Premier League season undefeated.

The 'Invincibles' tag is now held only by the Gunners following their unbeaten season in 2003/04, and Deeney - who once offended Arsenal supporters in 2017 following comments he made about the north London side lacking 'cojones' - admitted he has been pleasantly surprised by his increased popularity amongst the club's supporters.

"Popular with ​Arsenal fans? That's a first!" Deeney joked, a s quoted by ​The Mirror. "I suppose it's significant for people who care about things like that. Arsenal fans like me now? Oh, well - I’m going to go home and the kids are going to take over...that’s how much Arsenal fans bother me."

​Deeney - who isn't shy of stirring the pot on and off the field - refused to criticise ​Liverpool, however, reiterating how much respect and admiration he has for the Reds' unbelievable performances this term.

"They are still an unbelievable side - world club champions, European champions, soon to be ​Premier League champions," said the Watford captain. "Invincibles or not, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an unbelievable side.

"You tip your hat to them - it was our day today and Arsenal fans like me. It’s a good day to be alive."

Aside from their spectacular performance against the current world champions, ​Watford's victory on Saturday provided them with a vital three points, boosting their bid for Premier League survival.

The result moved the Hornets out of the relegation zone, albeit on goal difference, and they will be desperate to build on their recent scalp against Crystal Palace in their next outing. However, it would be vintage Premier League if Watford lost to the Eagles this weekend, despite beating the European champions just a week prior.