Twitter Erupts as Man Utd Collapse & Arsenal Do the Unthinkable - Win a Football Match

​Arsenal vs. Manchester United. Two titans of the English game going head-to-head under the Emirates floodlights in the Premier League.

Discarding how utterly dreadful the Gunners have been this season, and how United are starting to gel and actually look like a decent side, this is, and always will be, a big game.

There were a plethora of talking points heading into proceedings.

Arsenal were actually involved in a relegation battle, United on the cusp of the top four places, Mikel Arteta's new look side, Paul Pogba's absence, the fact that this fixture maybe isn't what it once was...the list goes on.

Either way, it was lineups that took centre stage before a ball was kicked, with the Gunners' frontline drawing much of the attention on Twitter.

​​

​​Well, well, well.

Their big money man came up with the goods just eight minutes into proceedings, getting on the end of Sead Kolasinac' cut-back with a calm finish beyond David de Gea.

In doing so, he silenced a whole host of United fans who, for lack of a better word, thought he was pretty s--t.

​​

​​

​​

​​He looked like a different player on Wednesday night, running rings around Luke Shaw was some bending runs and, naturally, causing the United Twitter army to react poorly to their left-back's performance.

​​

​​

​​Like, what is going on?

Is this actually happening? Are Arsenal playing (very) good football? Blimey, I think they are.

Nobody could really believe what they were seeing. Mikel Arteta's short reign is clearly having an effect, with the side at the Emirates nothing like the relegation fodder they'd played witness to for the first half of the season.

​​

​​

​​

​​Pepe hit the post, Alexandre Lacazette spurned a great opportunity and even Lucas Torreira fired wide from a good position. You felt that, due their incredible dominance, Arsenal needed to put more goals on the board.


​Well, they did. 

Pep swung the corner in, Lacazette's flick was parried by De Gea, but Sokratis was on hand to thump home.

Delirium.

​​

​​

​​Even the celebrations became a talking point.

​​The second half came around and you would imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his side a fairly comprehensive rollicking.

Naturally the Gunners seemed more intent on defending their advantage in the second period, but still the visitors couldn't break down their determined opponents.

Changes were required, and the Norwegian boss decided his young striker was the man to do the damage. Enter Greenwood.

​​Arsenal were being forced deeper and deeper into their own half, with United dominating possession.

There was little in the way of opportunities spurned, mind.

But oh! Surely that's a penalty on Wan-Bissaka?

Oh no, wait, he dived.

​​

​​It wasn't great from the visitors, who for the most part, looked as if they were playing without any resemblance of a game plan.


However, United fans were still hopeful.​​

​​

It was supposed to be a grandstand finish. 

It really wasn't.

No, instead, having one just one game in their last 15 (FIFTEEN), Arsenal finally bagged their first win under Arteta.

And, to be fair, they were well deserved of it.

As you can imagine, their fans were somewhat...chuffed.

​​

​​

​​There is, of course, the other side of the coin....

​​

​​

​​The title might be sewn up, but this is set to be a tasty top four race, don't cha think?


Source : 90min

