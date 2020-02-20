Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Edge Past Olympiacos to Continue 2020 Unbeaten Run

Arsenal just about did enough to topple Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday evening, narrowly beating the Greek side 1-0 away from home.
While it was far from a vintage display from the Gunners, Arsenal achieved a great result, with the only goal of the game coming from Alexandre Lacazette's late strike.
Before the opener, Arsenal had been fairly uninspiring, with Olympiacos having the better of the chances, and looking likely to hold on for an important home draw. But the visitors had other ideas, netting a vital away goal, and they could have added to their one-goal cushion with just minutes remaining, but failed to capitalise on some good late chances.
Leading the way back to north London ✈️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2020
#UEL
Let's take you back to the start, though.
Olympiacos started the game at a ferocious tempo, putting relentless pressure on an initially shaky-looking Arsenal backline. In fact, within four minutes the hosts could have had a double, but some poor finishing let the Gunners off the hook.
Good effort from Valbuena— #LiVARpool (@BaccaIieri) February 20, 2020
2 golden opportunities for Olympiakos in the first 4 mins. Awful start— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 20, 2020
Alexandre Lacazette
A big chance. A big miss.
What a miss by Lacazette!!! That was a shocker— Ken Baiden (@kdb19651) February 20, 2020
Nooooo Lacazette. How you gonna rob Martinelli of that banging assist?! What a miss!— CH (@_Callxm_) February 20, 2020
Who would budge first?
Half-time: Olympiakos 0-0 Arsenal. #afc pic.twitter.com/OYCrS33tLl— afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 20, 2020
If this game ends 0-0 fml. Need Ceballos or Auba or Pepe or someone to do something ffs— Ben Willmott ⚪ (@UltraUpamecano) February 20, 2020
Pepe or Ceballos need to come on and auba needs putting up top #OLYARS— George (@BlackburnG15) February 20, 2020
We need Pépé & Ceballos on #OLYARS— Baka Omubo (@BakaOmubo) February 20, 2020
Much to the annoyance of the Arsenal fans.
This game is dreadful to watch. Very poor from Arsenal tonight. No creativity or desire.— Doni Miller (@DoniMiller) February 20, 2020
Arsenal is really trying to loose this game... zero creativity in the centre of the pitch— Banks_ Backyard Economist (@1ofBanks) February 20, 2020
Exactly what the doctor ordered.
Amazing assist bukayo and a sweet finish by Lacazette .— AMAHTECH (@abrahamnnamdi1) February 20, 2020
Lacazette scored an away goal I’m about to go to the casino— trev (@Iugubriouss) February 20, 2020
A brilliant assist from the young lad Bukayo Saka and goal scored by lacazette .— krypto (@abdulnlg2) February 20, 2020
YESSSS LACAZETTE never doubted you— YVG (@RealSwissLegend) February 20, 2020
It's fair to say that the Arsenal supporters were fairly pleased with the result, even if the performance was somewhat underwhelming.
Good result by @arsenal not really a great game tonight #arsenal— philip bryant (@philipbryant180) February 20, 2020
Great result, boring boring Arsenal at their finest but who cares— Ashley Toomey (@AshleyToomey9) February 20, 2020
Perfect away result. Another clean sheet. 1 0 to the arsenal. Back 4 superb. Saka motm. We go again #coyg #arsenal— deano (@deanobaby89) February 20, 2020
And has anyone mentioned that the Gunners are still unbeaten in 2020.
Oh, they have...
Massive win for Arsenal, who become only the second team after Bayern Munich to win here all season. Unbeaten in 2020, five clean sheets from nine games (three in a row).— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 20, 2020
Arsenal is the only unbeaten team in Europe in 2020 btw— ManéSzn (@ftbl_george) February 18, 2020
Just a reminder that arsenal are the only unbeaten team in Europe in 2020— ARTETASZN (@declinedafc) February 19, 2020
I think we get it.
